CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.68, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

