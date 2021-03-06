CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00467046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459243 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.