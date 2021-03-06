Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 588,850 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of -0.23. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

