Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston Sells 6,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$385,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,812.16.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.53 million and a PE ratio of 32.80. Calian Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.41.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.8599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

