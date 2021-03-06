Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ELY stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

