Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $9.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

