Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.78

Shares of Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.78 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.82). Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 12,805 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.