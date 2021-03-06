Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $33.30 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32.

