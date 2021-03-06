Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raven Industries by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,407,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

