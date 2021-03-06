Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

