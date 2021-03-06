Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $214,000 in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $2,873,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOSE. B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $17.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

