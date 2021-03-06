Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $219,000 in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Red Violet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Violet in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 348,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Red Violet by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Red Violet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Red Violet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Violet alerts:

RDVT opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $248.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Red Violet news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.