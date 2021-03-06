Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 84.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 16.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $243.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

