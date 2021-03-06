Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of HSTO opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

