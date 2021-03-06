Canaccord Genuity Boosts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $90.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,183 shares of company stock worth $4,017,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Quanterix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 664.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.