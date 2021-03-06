Canaccord Genuity Boosts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $46.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $863.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.16. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,893 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $181,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 508,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

