Canaccord Genuity Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $89.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTRK. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen cut Ontrak from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ontrak from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $453.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

