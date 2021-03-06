Canaccord Genuity Lowers Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of PBL stock opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

