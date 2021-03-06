Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 28th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of GOOS traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

