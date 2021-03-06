Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Update

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after purchasing an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

