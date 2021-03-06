Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.21, but opened at C$0.18. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 104,760 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$48.97 million and a PE ratio of -48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Candente Copper (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

