Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 11.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares fell 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $5.06. 700,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,218,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The firm has a market cap of $109.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

