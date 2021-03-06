Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 88,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,361. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

