Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

CAH stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

