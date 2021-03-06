Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Given a C$265.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$265.00 price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$250.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$166.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$203.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$206.01.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

