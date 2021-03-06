Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,482.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $151.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $159.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

