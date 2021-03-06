Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 77,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.