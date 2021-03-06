CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $774.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.