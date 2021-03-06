CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRTS stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

