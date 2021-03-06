Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

