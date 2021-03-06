Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $121,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $36.94 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

