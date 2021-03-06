Caspian (CSP) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $2,138.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.06 or 0.00751493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.