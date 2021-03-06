Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,828 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $110,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

