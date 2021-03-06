Celer Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $157.27 million and approximately $63.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

