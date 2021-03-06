Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.52 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

