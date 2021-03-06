Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.57

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 3502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $691.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

