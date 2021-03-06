Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

CPYYY opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

