Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 7.8%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 1,517,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,176,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

CENX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.