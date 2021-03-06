Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Up 99.2% in February

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 99.2% from the January 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

