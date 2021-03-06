Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Prudential PLC grew its position in Cerner by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cerner by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 21.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.