Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 3,100,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 14th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00.

NYSE SPCE opened at $27.29 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

