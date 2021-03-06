Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.53 ($0.14), but opened at GBX 9.92 ($0.13). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.22 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,434,120 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.42. The firm has a market cap of £40.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

