Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Up 59.6% in February

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 809,400 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the January 28th total of 507,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 306,110 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.39. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

