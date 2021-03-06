ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $101.00 at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter worth about $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,737,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

