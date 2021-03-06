Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $104.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 46,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 122,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

