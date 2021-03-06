Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

