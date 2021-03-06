China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. China Gengsheng Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About China Gengsheng Minerals

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

