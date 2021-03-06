China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the January 28th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.50% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CREG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 183,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,025. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

