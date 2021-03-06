Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $290.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.50 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $252.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $246.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.25 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

