Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $44.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chuy’s traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $41.90. Approximately 386,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 162,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 453,311 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chuy’s by 121.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 276,439 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $825.22 million, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.